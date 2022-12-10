Fort Atkinson's wrestling team lost to Watertown 60-15 in a Badger Conference dual at Fort Middle School on Friday.
At 170 pounds, Fort's Aiden Worden won a tightly-contested match by decision, 13-10, versus Logan Hespe.
"Ironically, I think the match of the night was one that we lost," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "Logan Hespe, went out against Fort Atkinson's best wrestler, Aiden Worden. Worden is one of the top 170 pounders in the area, if not statewide, and he definitely came out loaded for bear. He had him in trouble a couple of times, but Hespe just kept coming.
"At one point, Worden put Hespe on his back, and it didn't look great, but Hespe bridge threw in reverse the position to get near fall on Worden. By the end of the match, Hespe was one throw away from taking the lead, but just ran out of time."
The Blackhawks' Caleb Horwath (106 pounds) pinned Nathan Rocole in 25 seconds and Louden Goutcher (145) won by fall over Marlon Muniz in 1:27.
The Goslings won 11 out of 14 matches on the night, including seven by fall, two by decision and two via forfeits.
WATERTOWN 60, FORT ATKINSON 15
106 - Caleb Horwath (FA) pinned Nathan Rocole (W) at 0:25
113 - Finn Mulligan (W) received forfeit
120 - Ben Logan (W) pinned Brayden Pearson (FA) at 1:07
126 - Damien Ortega (W) dec. Noah Horwath (FA) 7-1
132 - Joe Logan (W) pinned Robert Wildenauer (FA) at 3:51
138 - Owin Walsh (W) pinned Ethan Bilau (FA) at 1:09
145 - Louden Goutcher (FA) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 1:27
152 - Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Rayhan Lopez (FA) 8-2
160 - Pierce Detert (W) pinned Gracyn Heine (FA) at 0:52
170 - Aiden Worden (FA) dec. Logan Hespe (W) at 13-10
182 - Braden Holleman (W) received forfeit
*195 - Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Cooper Recob (FA) at 2:26
220 - Tyler Haberstetzer (W) pinned Eliel Acosta (FA) at 1:02
285 - Evan Cappetta (W) pinned Rylan Guth (FA) at 0:37
