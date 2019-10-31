Details and subtleties encapsulate the coaching career of former Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Terry Kramer.
Kramer was a physical education teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School and varsity wrestling coach from 1973-1994. As Rob and Rich Stine recall from their days in eighth grade, Kramer began identifying potential athletes to start wrestling as a teacher and as a hall monitor preventing students from running to the lunch room.
“One day he asked us if we knew anything about wrestling,” Rob Stine said. “We said no and that we weren’t really interested. But he was persistent. He had little brochures and he told us they would tell us everything we needed to know to start wrestling.”
Eventually, Kramer won the Stines over and developed them into lifelong members of the wrestling community.
The memories of Kramer utilizing details and subtleties are what made Kramer a member of the Class of 2019 George Martin Hall of Fame. Kramer was head coach of 25 WIAA state qualifiers, 12 state place winners, three state champions and three runners-up. Rob Stine, Jason Foerster and Mark Riggs were the three state champions in Kramer’s coaching career.
Kramer will be inducted on Saturday, November 2, at KI Convention Center in Green Bay.
“He always seemed to see things in (wrestlers) that they didn’t even see in themselves,” said Rich Stine, who graduated from Fort Atkinson in 1989 with his twin brother Rob Stine. “From the start, we didn’t even have wrestling shoes. He wouldn’t let us give up. He didn’t know us from anybody. He would be in the hallway and would tell us we should try it out.”
The experience with Kramer turned into trips to national Greco and Freestyle tournaments. It turned into a state title for Rob Stine. But for most of the wrestlers who competed for Kramer, it was exposure to lifelong dedication to incremental progress.
Kramer passed the one step at a time guide to his immediate successor, Frank Weiss, and onto current Fort Atkinson head coach Ryan Gerber.
“I thought Terry was very good at breaking technique down into steps,” Gerber said. “Sometimes you’re not going to get to that ultimate step. But if you keep working, you’ll improve and become a very good wrestler.”
While there are dozens of staircases a wrestler could get lost trying to climb, Kramer didn’t overcomplicate things. Instead, he kept wrestlers focused on the next step. Never the top.
“That’s how we still do things at Fort,” said Gerber, who wrestled in DeForest for Dale Evans, a contemporary of Kramer and a coaching colleague of Kramer’s on the national circuits. “We have a limited amount of technique that we cover. But we want you to be the best version of yourself with the most appropriate techniques that work for you.”
For the Stines, the most remarkable thing about Kramer was that they were unaware of his successes as a wrestler.
“He was the definition of a humble champion,” Rich Stine said. “I had no idea what he had done until I was at his college and I saw the trophy cases with his name everywhere.”
Kramer was a two-time Iowa conference champion and a three-time NCAA national qualifier while serving two years as a team captain. In 1973, Kramer was named Luther College Male Athlete of the Year.
While he was coaching at Fort Atkinson, that didn’t mean his competitive career ended. Kramer wrestled in all-age tournaments into the 1990s along with Weiss who went from being a Fort Atkinson wrestler to a Fort Atkinson assistant coach.
“He had aspirations of wrestling in old-timers tournaments and it was very entertaining and a lot of fun to watch him compete and train,” Weiss said. “We traveled to Ohio and wrestled at the state tournament there. …
“He is very motivated and very focused. He likes to do well with the things that he’s doing. He’s particular with things. If he’s going to do it, he’s going to do it well.”
Kramer continued with the Fort Atkinson wrestling program after handing over the reigns to Weiss and he stayed with the program to assist Gerber through 2010. Kramer helped the Blackhawks put 14 more wrestlers on mats at the state meet.
In 2013, Kramer was inducted into the Fort Atkinson Wall of Fame and, in 2014, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Gerber said he begged Kramer not to move on from his assistant-coaching role at Fort Atkinson as he found Kramer’s console invaluable.
“He could sit and watch a match and find one little thing that 99 percent of the coaches would miss,” Gerber said. “It would be the difference between a 6-0 loss and a 4-3 win. He was a master at it. He was very cerebral in his scouting and assessment of wrestlers.”
But exclamation points in Kramer’s career as a coach and as an athlete are in the subtleties. Though he was a champion in his own right, the greatest exhibition of Kramer coaching might be before Rob Stine took the mat in overtime with a state championship on the line.
“We go to our corners and coach doesn’t say a thing, he hands me a folded piece of paper the size of a yellow post-it note,” Stine said. “I opened it up and it said heart. We didn’t say anything to each other. He didn’t need to say anything.”
Stine wrestled three one-minute periods and won the 1989 championship in the third overtime period.
“He knew exactly what I needed to know and what I needed to hear right then. That was it,” Stine said. “It got me from second guessing myself to being ready for anything. That’s how Terry coached. That’s who he was.”
