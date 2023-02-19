Worden, Heine make it to state meet

Fort Atkinson senior Aiden Worden (left) and junior Gracyn Heine qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Wrestling Tournament at Saturday's sectional in Burlington. Worden placed second at 170 pounds on the boys side while Heine won the 165-pound bracket on the girls side.

 Contributed

BURLINGTON -- Aiden Worden shook off the disappointment of last week's performance at regionals with a stellar showing at sectionals.

Worden, a senior for Fort Atkinson's wrestling team at 170 pounds, went 2-1 to place second at Saturday's Division 1 sectional hosted by Burlington, punching his ticket to the Individual State Wrestling Tournament.

