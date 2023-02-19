BURLINGTON -- Aiden Worden shook off the disappointment of last week's performance at regionals with a stellar showing at sectionals.
Worden, a senior for Fort Atkinson's wrestling team at 170 pounds, went 2-1 to place second at Saturday's Division 1 sectional hosted by Burlington, punching his ticket to the Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
Worden (41-6) pinned Kenosha Tremper's Landen Gontscharow (32-11) at 5:12 in the quarterfinals to open the day.
"I felt like I had a lot more energy and strength than last weekend," Worden said. "Being able to feel myself again was the highlight of that match."
In the semifinals, Worden earned a 5-3 decision over Janesville Parker's Elija Thurman (40-7).
"I was winning the match until the third period," Worden said. "He reversed me with my legs in to put me down 3-2. I stood up and he pushed me out of bounds. I thought to myself I only needed one to get to OT.
"He brought me down, but we locked hands. I knew if I got away I would get four points. I was able to reverse him for two with 10 seconds left and win the match."
In the title match, Worden lost a 9-2 decision to Lake Geneva Badger senior Santino Butitta (31-4), who also topped Worden by decision 7-3 at regionals last week.
"I was getting good looks and good shots, but I wasn't able to finish," Worden said of the first place match at sectionals.
"He took advantage of times I shot and scored when I shot. He was taking advantage of the shots I should have finished."
Since Thurman stuck top-seeded Mukwonago junior Hayden Chitwood (45-11) at 3:49 in the third place match, there was no need for a second-place wrestleback and Worden was through to the State Championships.
Worden's state berth snaps a one-year drought for the Blackhawks. Jacob Horvatin qualified in 2021.
Worden is proud of his bounce-back performance.
"I know God puts us through tough situations that we can handle, so I knew he was testing me at regionals last week," Worden said. "I knew he had a good plan for me. Even though I had a bad day at regionals, I was going to have a good day today. It was about trusting him and that his plan was going to work out. I give all my glory and praise to God."
Fort wrestling coach Chris Winkelman also noticed Worden had back his usual pep in the step.
"Aiden was a lot more energetic today than the previous week," Winkelman said. "He had a smile on his face and it seemed like he was in his groove.
"There was quite the eruption in the whole gymnasium when Aiden won in the semifinals. It was electric. We knew that was going to be a tough match. We talked about it with him and his dad, Shane. The hope was for him to go out there and win that one and by golly he did it. It was super exciting. It's hard to put into words."
Worden wrestles Middleton junior Bryce Falk (42-9) on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. D1 preliminaries begin at 3 p.m., followed by quarterfinals at 5:15 p.m.
For the first time ever, there was a girls-only bracket at sectionals with the winners advancing to the Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
Fort Atkinson junior Gracyn Heine (15-4) won the 165-pound weight class to advance. She earned a 5-2 decision over Badger freshman Ava Knudtson (8-16) in the bracket's only match.
Heine earned an early takedown to lead 2-0. After an escape by Knudtson cut the lead in half, Heine escaped before scoring a second takedown to go up 5-1. Knudtson had another escape in the later stages of the match.
"I don't think we've ever had a girl go to state for Fort Atkinson High School in wrestling," Heine said. "I wanted to show other girls it's not just a boys sport. Girls can be just as strong in it."
Winkelman helped convince Heine to re-join the team after a one-year hiatus.
"She's been putting in the work week in and week out," Winkelman said. "I have to hand it to her, she wrestles kids in the practice room who are 15 to 20 pounds heavier on a daily basis and keeps right up with them."
Heine wrestles Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan (22-4) on Thursday at the Kohl Center. The preliminary round begins at 3 p.m., followed by the quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
On the boys side, sophomore Rayhan Lopez (30-11) went 1-2 at sectionals to finish fourth at 152. He pinned Kenosha Bradford/Reuther's Talib Young (13-15) at 1:26 before losing by technical fall 16-1 to Burlington's Austin Skrundz (44-8) to land in the third place match. Lopez, who placed first at regionals last week, lost a 2-0 decision to Kenosha Tremper's Nathan Johnson (36-10) in the match for third.
"I have to give it up to Rayhan," Winkelman said. "He started wrestling in eighth grade and he's raw to the sport. He wrestled through the middle school program for one year and high school last year. He did some offseason work and to make this type of progression in less than three full seasons is incredible.
"We're excited to have him back next season. He set a high bar making it as far as he did as a sophomore. It's been a good ride for him. He's a very technical wrestler and uses his brain well. He'll take the losses and determine what he needs to do better. Rayhan will work harder to come back stronger next season."
Fort's other three qualifiers were eliminated with first-round losses.
Sophomore Joshua Strasburg (7-4) lost by fall at 1:00 to Waterford's Hudson Halter (33-8) at 120, junior Robert Wildenauer (13-18) lost by fall at 2:35 to Burlington's Brady Toledo (32-15) at 132 and senior Louden Goutcher (24-10) lost by fall at 1:54 to Burlington's Nolan Myszkewicz (40-13).
"Louden losing his first match was unexpected," Winkelman said. "He had a positive mindset going into it and set a high bar for himself. Louden got caught in a difficult position and couldn't get out of it. At the start of the match, he looked fantastic. Then it was kind of a downward spiral, he got put on his back and that was the end of it.
"Robert looked good in his match. Robert and Josh had dominant opponents right out of the gate. Josh wrestled JV most of the season. He just happened to take the starting 120 spot for regionals. These underclassmen, with their first time on the big stage, it opened up their eyes.
"I expect them to come back with vengeance and like they have a score to settle. It'll show with the work they'll put in."
Team scores: Mukwonago 114, Burlington 112.5, Milton 105.5, Wilmot Union 67.5, Kenosha Indian Trail 60, Janesville Parker 57.5, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 46, Lake Geneva Badger 44, Union Grove 42, Kenosha Tremper 36, Elkhorn 33, Janesville Craig 32, Beloit Memorial 26, Fort Atkinson 24, Waterford 24, Westosha Central 15.
