Aiden Worden
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson senior Aiden Worden wrestles in the 170-pound championship match at the Badger East Conference tournament in Milton in this Saturday, Feb. 4, file photo. Worden, who won the conference title at 170, qualified for his first career Individual State Wrestling Tournament via a second-place finish at sectionals last week and now will wrestle on Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center for state.

 Kevin Wilson

Aiden Worden got his first taste of the state wrestling tournament watching his older brother, Owen, compete in 2016 and 2017.

Now, it’s Aiden’s turn to be on the mat, under the bright lights and on center stage. He’s earned it.

Load comments