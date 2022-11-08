Fort Atkinson junior Andi Spies repeated as Badger East Conference Player of the Year in all-conference volleyball voting held recently.
Spies, a setter and right side hitter who has committed to Division 1 Middle Tennessee State University, shared player of the year accolades with Waunakee senior outside hitter Ally Saleh.
Spies totaled 508 kills on the year with a kill percentage of 56.8. She also produced 378 assists, 223 digs, 99 aces and 42 blocks. In conference matches alone, she averaged five kills per set.
“Andi Spies had a year full of accolades,” Fort Atkinson volleyball coach Liz Colver said. “She hit 1,000 career kills, led our team in aces, was first team all-conference and earned Player of the Year for the second year in a row. It is a tough job running half our offense and being a go-to offensive threat, but Andi has never met a challenge she can’t beat or an opponent that she is afraid to go against.
“She is constantly keeping her opponents guessing on what she will do with the ball next. She is a very calculated player and has an uncanny ability to set up the ball that puts her teammates in a position to be successful. She is a tremendous leader with a bright future ahead of her.”
Fort Atkinson senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Alyssa Heagney garnered second team all-conference honors.
Heagney finished the season with 185 kills, a 37.2 kill percentage, 239 digs and 52 aces.
“Alyssa has been a four-year starter and versatile beyond words,” Colver said. “She has been one of our top defensive players throughout her career and despite her 5-foot-5 height has managed to create quite a successful offensive career as well. Alyssa hit a major milestone hitting 1,000 career digs.
“Alyssa is highly competitive and is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the ball up and the play going. She is a leader on and off the court and has left a huge impact on the Blackhawk Volleyball program.”
Junior middle blocker and setter Shelby Gladem was an honorable mention recipient.
Gladem tallied 530 assists, adding 137 kills, 47 aces and 30 blocks.
“Shelby took on a new challenge this season transitioning from a three-rotation middle to a six-rotation player,” Colver said. “Shelby rose to the occasion this season playing a crucial role of a setter. After never having set before, she put up huge numbers with the help of her strong offense putting up over 500 season assists all while still being a huge threat on the net both blocking and swinging.”
Waunakee won the Badger East at 7-0, followed by Watertown and Stoughton each at 5-2, Fort Atkinson at 4-3, DeForest at 3-4, Monona Grove at 2-5 and Milton and Beaver Dam each at 1-6.
2022 BADGER EAST GIRLS VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE
Co-Players of the Year: Ally Saleh—Waunakee; Andi Spies—Fort Atkinson
1ST TEAM
Anna Szepieniec DeForest 12 OH
Andi Spies Fort Atkinson 11 S/RS
Brooklyn Tortorice Monona Grove 11 MH
Amelia Albers Stoughton 12 L
Abby Walsh Watertown 12 MH
Ally Saleh Waunakee 12 OH
Summer Grigg Waunakee 11 OH
2ND TEAM
Kylie Wittnebel Beaver Dam 12 OH
Ellie Doucette DeForest 12 S
Alyssa Heagney Fort Atkinson 12 OH/DS
Avery Agnew Milton 11 DS/L
Brooklyn Radecke Stoughton 11 OH
Payton Roets Watertown 12 S
Kylei Braatz Watertown 11 OH
Payton Maly Waunakee 12 M
HONORABLE MENTION
Virginia Bryant Beaver Dam 12 MH
Esther Ekezie DeForest 12 MH
Shelby Gladem Fort Atkinson 11 MB/S
Gwen Baker Milton 11 MB
Tressa Shaw Milton 12 OH
Dani Lucey Monona Grove 12 L
Brooke Ellingson Monona Grove 12 S
Taylor Moreau Monona Grove 12 OH
Ava Perkins Stoughton 12 S
Amara Denault Watertown 12 OH/DS
Rhya Thole Waunakee 12 RS
Morgan Meyer Waunakee 12 L
Anneka Cassel Waunakee 11 OH
