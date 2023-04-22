COTTAGE GROVE -- The Blackhawks and Silver Eagles both won on walk-off hits in a Badger East doubleheader in frigid conditions on Saturday at Fireman's Park.
Braeden Sayre's game-winning single in the ninth inning of the second game gave the Blackhawks, who blew a lead to lose the opener 5-4, a 3-2 victory.
Three straight Fort batsmen were hit with one-out pitches in the ninth. Sayre, with the bases loaded, followed by singling up the middle, scoring Braden Hausen from third base to end it.
Jackson Leibman walked, stole second and scored on an error in the Fort first to make it 1-all.
James Cullison's RBI double in the MG seventh made it 2-1. The Blackhawks countered in their half of the inning with two away to stay alive. Hausen singled, advanced to second on a base hit by Nate Hartwig and scored on an error by MG's shortstop to tie it up.
Tyler Narkis, who got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth, earned the decision.
Fort starter Kroix Kucken pitched five innings, fanning five while walking four, and gave up a run on three hits. Jacksen Woods pitched two innings, surrendering an unearned run. Sayre pitched a scoreless eighth with a pair of punch outs.
"We bounced back in game two and battled our tails off to come out on top," Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. "All of our pitchers on the day really threw well. I can't say enough about their efforts in both games. We were down to our final out in the seventh and what looked like a caught line drive to end it was dropped, which gave us new life to tie the game and win in extras.
"Nate Hartwig, Cam Haagensen, Braden Hausen and Braeden Sayre all had good at bats throughout the day. We showed we can compete with the best in our conference this week and that we will be in the mix all the way to the end."
The teams combined to strand 22 runners, including 13 by Fort, which left runners at the corners in the fifth and had runners at first and second with no away in the eighth.
Cullison was caught trying to steal third to end the seventh, MG stranded a man at second in the eighth and also left a pair in the ninth.
Fort let a golden opportunity slide by in the first matchup, surrendering four seventh-inning runs to lose on Dom Najacht's walk-off single with no outs.
The Silver Eagles, who were held to three hits in the first six innings against Fort starter Drew Kloster, strung together six straight base knocks versus the Blackhawks' right-hander in the seventh. Mac Vesperman led off the inning with a double and scored on Miles Nelson's single. Eddie Rivera, who was 3-for-3, drove in a pair on a double to center that made it 4-4. After a double by Kaden Connor, Najacht plated Rivera to end it.
Kloster allowed five earned on nine hits with three strikeouts in the loss.
Fort led 1-0 out of the gates when Sayre drew a bases-loaded walk in the first. After a strikeout and fly out, the Blackhawks, who left 11 men on base, stranded the bases loaded.
Fort came right back in the second inning and scored on a run when Hausen bunted for a hit, adding another on Cam Haagensen's sacrifice fly to lead 3-0.
MG got on the board in the sixth on a run-scoring double by Jackson Hewitt, who was later picked off to end the frame.
Haagensen drew a lead off walk in the Fort seventh, scoring on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Schrader. With runners on the corners, a fly out ended the threat.
"This was a tough loss after controlling the entire game and they rallied to win it with a great offensive half of the seventh," Schwantes said. "Drew gave us a great outing and competed his tail off with less than ideal conditions given the temperature and snow during multiple innings throughout the game.
"I thought we had a chance to put up more runs in the first two innings and really take control, but couldn't quite get enough to have all the momentum."
Game one
MONONA GROVE 5, FORT ATKINSON 4
Fort Atkinson 120 000 1 -- 4 7 1
Monona Grove 000 001 4 -- 5 9 3
Leading hitters -- MG: Rivera 3x3 (2 2B), Connor (2B), Vesperman (2B), Hewitt (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Kloster L; 6-9-5-5-1-3; MG: Hewitt 4-5-3-3-4-5; Moreau 3-2-1-1-4-6.
Game two
FORT ATKINSON 3, MONONA GROVE 2 (9)
Monona Grove 100 000 100 -- 2 8 5
Fort Atkinson 100 000 101 -- 3 8 4
Leading hitters -- MG: Cullison 2x5 (2B); FA: Hartwig 2x3, Haagensen 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- MG: Vesperman 2.1-0-1-0-2-1, Baum 4.2-5-1-0-1-5, L; Najacht 1.1-2-1-1-1-2; FA: Kucken 5-3-1-1-4-5, Woods 2-1-1-0-0-0, Sayre 1-1-0-0-0-2, Narkis W; 1-0-0-0-2-1.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Fort Atkinson had the privilege of knocking Milton from the ranks of the unbeaten in the Badger East on Tuesday. The Red Hawks returned the favor on Friday.
Braylen Vande Berg drove in four runs and Milton cruised past Fort Atkinson's baseball team 15-2 in six innings at Jones Park.
The Red Hawks (4-5, 4-1 in conference) led 6-0 after two innings, chasing Fort starter Jaren Strasburg after four innings in which he walked five, struck out two and gave up four earned on five hits. A trio of Fort relievers allowed nine runs (three earned) on two hits while issuing eight walks in the final two frames.
Milton starter Trey Jones, who earned the decision, allowed two unearned runs on five hits and fanned four in five innings.
Jordan Bundy singled in a run and later scored on an error in the Milton first. Vande Berg, the team's designated hitter, drove in a pair with a single to center in the second. Broden Jackson's RBI single then made it 6-0.
Milton scored four times on two hits in the fifth. One-out runs were scored on separate passed balls by Charlie Kober and Justin Schnell. Vande Berg's two-run single capped the rally.
The Red Hawks took advantage of five walks to score five times without a base knock in the sixth. They scored three runs off passed balls and two more via error.
The Blackhawks, who committed six errors, pulled within 5-2 in the fourth when Braden Hausen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nate Hartwig singled home a run. Jones got out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Cam Haagensen to ground into a 4-3 double play.
Fort hosts Stoughton on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
MILTON 15, FORT ATKINSON 2 (6)
Milton 330 045 -- 15 7 2
Fort 000 200 -- 2 6 6
Leading hitters -- MI: Vande Berg 2x4, Bundy 2x5, Jackson 2x3; FA: Kucken 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- M: Jones W; 5-5-2-0-3-4, Sykora 1-1-0-0-0-1; FA: Strasburg L; 4-5-6-4-5-2, Enger 0.2-1-4-0-2-1, Block 0.1-1-3-3-4-0, Burhans 1-0-2-0-2-2.
