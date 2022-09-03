That's more like it.
A week after a disappointing road loss to West Bend West, the Blackhawks held on for dear life in the fourth quarter and found a way to come out on top.
Senior linebacker Tyler Narkis came up with a huge interception in the fourth quarter and Fort Atkinson's football team prevailed 28-24 versus Beaver Dam in a Badger Conference crossover game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday.
Trailing by four with 2 minutes, 18 seconds remaining the Golden Beavers started at their own 41-yard line after a Fort punt. Three plays later, Beaver Dam sophomore quarterback Eli Bryant floated a third-down throw to senior running back Landon Semrau. The ball hung in the air for a split second too long, allowing Narkis to go up and high point it for a crucial turnover.
"I saw Semrau run the wheel route and at first, I didn't go," Narkis said. "The quarterback underthrew it just a little bit and just enough for me to go up and grab it. It was perfect."
With 80 seconds left, Fort took over at its own 33. On fourth down, the Golden Beavers committed an encroachment penalty, allowing Fort to move the sticks one final time before taking a knee to end it.
The Blackhawks (2-1) started to seize control early in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Dane Brost, facing a blitz, hit senior wide receiver Eli Cosson for a 43-yard touchdown over the middle with 8:14 left before the half. Brost finished 10-for-18 passing for 178 yards with three touchdowns, one interception.
On the next series, Beaver Dam sophomore punter Jeffrey Freund caught a high snap but could not get it off before Fort senior lineman Albion Mane broke through up the middle to block the kick. Senior defensive back Tyler Hartman scooped up the loose ball and streaked 36 yards for the TD with 4:55 left before the break.
Bryant, who was hit as he threw in the direction of junior Camron Mendoza, got picked off by Cosson. He returned it all the way to the Golden Beavers 30-yard line with 15 seconds left before the break. There, Fort ended the half in style.
Brost lofted a pass to junior wideout Will Chapman, who used his blazing speed to beat a defender in 1-on-1 coverage before using only his right hand to haul in the one-handed score. Cosson's point after gave Fort a 21-3 halftime lead.
"We were clicking in the first half," Fort football coach Nick Nelson said. "It was great to see Will get going. He's an incredible athlete but really a first-year football player. As his confidence continues to grow, he's going to continue producing out on the field. Coach Falk was calling great plays and guys were able to communicate what they were seeing.
"In the first half, it was pretty much what we were expecting and our guys were able to execute. Credit to Beaver Dam, they made the adjustments in the second half."
Beaver Dam wrestled away momentum from the get-go after halftime. Junior Avery Priewe followed a line of blockers before dashing 82 yards down the right sideline to return the opening kick of the second stanza for a score, cutting the margin to 21-10.
Fort's ensuing drive lost yardage and resulted in a punt from the team's own end zone, giving Beaver Dam possession at the plus 21-yard line.
Senior fullback Michael Fox then punched it in from a yard out to make it 21-17.
Fort engineered an 11-play, 83-yard drive over 5:14 to push its lead back to double digits. Senior tight end Logan Kees caught a deep pass for a chunk gain and a roughing the passer penalty tacked on 15 more yards, setting Fort up at the BD 35. Fort went Kees' direction again on a downfield pass, this time resulting in a pass interference penalty to move the ball into the red zone. Five plays later, Chapman caught a six-yard score to put the Blackhawks in front 28-17 late in the third.
Mendoza, who ran it 42 times for 241 yards, was a thorn at Fort's side all night. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back shedded a pair of tackles and found paydirt on a 49-yard TD with 9:55 to go in the game. Beaver Dam went for it on fourth and 5 from its own 25-yard line earlier in the drive and converted on a 20-yard pass to Fox.
A holding call put Fort behind the sticks on its ensuing drive. On third and 20 from the 7, Brost took off for a gain of 25 and a first down. On the next play, Chapman caught a pass over the middle and fumbled, which BD junior defensive back Bradyn Strachota recovered at the Fort 47.
Hartman stuffed Mendoza on third down of the following series and senior defensive back Elliott Rueth defended a fourth-down pass to force a turnover on downs with 6:51 left.
Two plays later, Brost had a throw bounce off a helmet and land in the outstretched arms of Priewe for an interception.
Fort's defense stood tall once more despite an unnecessary roughness penalty. Playing red zone defense, Narkis sacked Bryant to set up fourth and 14 from the 19. Golden Beaver junior wideout Kyler Keel just missed getting a foot inbounds in the back of the end zone on a throw over the top, as Fort's crowd on Parents Night breathed a collective sigh of relief with 3:09 to play and the offense back on the field.
"Our offense and our special teams did not do a great job of flipping the field in the fourth quarter," Nelson said. "We had chances but Beaver Dam made awesome adjustments at halftime. Our defense had to step up.
"Our defensive coaches moved some guys around and adjusted some simple things we were doing in the first half. That caused enough confusion, especially in the fourth quarter when they were on a short field the entire time. That says a lot about the grit of our defensive guys and says a lot about their toughness, too."
Narkis delivered the aforementioned interception to help seal it as Fort leaves the field with much different emotions than they did after last week's shutout loss.
"We definitely underestimated West Bend West," Narkis said. "We didn't underestimate Beaver Dam. We knew their talent. We came out and competed and got the W."
Fort permitted just 12 passing yards and, much like two weeks ago, bent but did not break on D when it mattered most.
"It shows the heart we have," Hartman said of the team's late-game stands. "Looking back to the week one Milton game, we did the same thing. When it comes down to crunch time, we're always going to step up and make plays. That's what we do. The offense really picked it up for us in this game. On defense, we like to make big-time plays in big-time moments.
"To have a tough loss in a game we thought maybe we were supposed to win last week and come back to beat a tough team like this shows what we are all about. It's an amazing feeling tonight."
Nelson is happy with the resolve his group showed, something that started last week in practice as Fort learned from and moved past the sting of last week's defeat.
"You work all week. You bleed, sweat and cry on the practice field going rep after rep after rep and the game comes down to a penalty," Nelson said. "Fortunately, it was them that had the penalty. That's what varsity football can come down to. It's a game of inches.
"We have to make sure we are cleaning up our mistakes, staying focused and polishing it up. We told our guys to enjoy it because you came out on top, but in 24 hours we have to move on."
The Blackhawks host Stoughton this Friday.
FORT ATKINSON 28, BEAVER DAM 24
Beaver Dam 3 0 14 7 -- 24
Fort Atkinson 0 21 7 0 -- 28
First quarter
BD -- Stanul 39 field goal
Second quarter
FA -- Cosson 43 pass from Brost (Cosson kick)
FA -- Hartman return of blocked punt (Cosson kick)
FA -- Chapman 30 pass from Brost (Cosson kick)
Third quarter
BD -- Priewe 82 kickoff return (Stanul kick)
BD -- Fox 1 run (Stanul kick)
FA -- Chapman 6 pass from Brost (Cosson kick)
Fourth quarter
BD -- Mendoza 49 run (Stanul kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: BD 250, FA 243; Passing yards: BD 12, FA 178; Rushing attempts-yards: BD 49-238, FA 30-65; Penalties-yards: BD 6-60, FA 5-45; Fumbles-fumbles lost: BD 0-0, FA 1-1; Interceptions thrown: BD 2, FA 1; First downs: BD 16, FA 12.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds-td-int) -- BD: Bryant 3-12-12-0-2; FA: Brost 10-18-178-3-1; Rushing attempts-yards: BD: Mendoza 42-241, FA: Dressler 16-60; Receptions-yards -- FA: Kees 4-57, Chapman 3-55, Cosson 2-45, Dressler 1-21.
