Fort Atkinson senior guard Elly Kohl and sophomore center Ashlie Riley were honored in Badger East girls basketball all-conference voting held recently.
Both players were honorable mention selections.
Kohl averaged a team-high 13.4 points per game (third highest in the league) on 37 percent shooting, also converting 80 percent of her free throw attempts. She shot 40 percent (60 of 152) from 3-point range, adding 4.7 rebounds per game.
Riley scored 9.4 points per contest on 43 percent shooting. She hit 63 percent of her free throws, adding a conference-leading 11.5 rebounds per game.
Beaver Dam won the Badger East at 14-1 by topping Monona Grove, which also finished 14-1, in the league championship game. Watertown finished third at 11-4, followed by DeForest at 10-5, Waunakee at 8-7, Stoughton at 6-9, Fort Atkinson at 3-12 and Milton at 2-13.
2022-23 BADGER EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALL-CONFERENCE
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR — CLAIRE MEUDT — WAUNAKEE
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR — GABBY WILKE — BEAVER DAM
NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR
FIRST TEAM
Gabby Wilke Beaver Dam F 11
Bella Oestreicher Beaver Dam G 12
Rylan Oberg DeForest G 11
Jaelyn Derlein DeForest G 12
Abbey Inda Monona Grove G 11
Brooklyn Tortorice Monona Grove G 11
Maddie Reott Stoughton G 12
Ellie Demet Watertown G 11
Drew Hinrichs Watertown G 11
Claire Meudt Waunakee G 11 (unanimous)
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam–Maddie Kuenzi, Nataya Donaldson
DeForest–Aspin Kelliher, Jada Kelliher, Ally Armstrong
