BADGER EAST BOYS BASKETBALL Fort Atkinson's Kucken, Kees honored in Badger East all-conference voting for boys basketball nateg Mar 15, 2023 Fort Atkinson senior forwards Kroix Kucken and Logan Kees were each honored in Badger East boys basketball voting held recently.Both players were voted to the league's honorable mention team.Kees, who missed the final 12 games of the season due to injury, averaged 8.1 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field, adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.Kucken averaged 5.7 points per game, adding a team-leading 6.9 rebounds, along with 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.Waunakee won the Badger East with a 14-0 record, followed by Stoughton at 10-4, Milton and DeForest each at 8-6, Monona Grove at 7-7, Beaver Dam at 5-9, Fort Atkinson at 4-10 and Watertown at 2-12.2022-23 BADGER EAST BOYS BASKETBALLALL CONFERENCEPLAYER OF THE YEAR - Ty Fernholz - StoughtonNAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR1ST TEAMAyden Goll Milton G 11Ty Fernholz Stoughton G 11 (unanimous)Sawyer Schipper Stoughton G 11Keaton Frisch Waunakee G 11Jake Bova Waunakee G 11 (unanimous)2ND TEAMBrody Hartig DeForest G 12Jackson Accuardi DeForest F 10Matt Kirk Milton G 12Cole Inda Monona Grove G 12Isaiah Erb Monona Grove G 11HONORABLE MENTIONBeaver Dam–JT KaulFort Atkinson–Kroix Kucken, Logan KeesMilton–Brogan McIntryeMonona Grove–EmmettToijalaStoughton–Mason MarggiWatertown–Ethan JohnsonWaunakee–Devin Johnson, Eli Selk, Shea DuCharme
