Fort Atkinson's boys golf team, which was led by sophomore co-medalist Mason Burke, placed second at Friday's Tri-City Invitational at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.

The Blackhawks shot 311 in Thursday's first round and shot 323 in the second round to finish with a two-day score of 634. Janesville Craig shot 614, including a 305 in the final round, to win the four-team event.

Load comments