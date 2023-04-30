Fort Atkinson sophomore Mason Burke tees off on the par-4 14th hole at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Friday during the Tri-City Invitational. Burke claimed co-medalist honors for the Blackhawks, who took second.
Fort Atkinson's boys golf team, which was led by sophomore co-medalist Mason Burke, placed second at Friday's Tri-City Invitational at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
The Blackhawks shot 311 in Thursday's first round and shot 323 in the second round to finish with a two-day score of 634. Janesville Craig shot 614, including a 305 in the final round, to win the four-team event.
Burke shot rounds of 76-75 to tie with Craig junior Bryce Sullivan, who also shot 76-75, for first place individually.
Fort junior Ethan Brown, who tied for sixth with a total of 158, had the low round of the tournament, setting a new career-low with a 1-over 72 in the opening round. He made birdies at the par-4 second and third holes, also birdieing the par-4 eighth to make the turn at even-par 35. After a bogey on the par-3 10th, Brown birdied the par-5 15th and closed with three consecutive pars, riding a hot putter to a low number.
Sophomore Kellan Jacobson shot 78-81 to place eighth. Sophomore Liam McKelvey shot 85-81.
The Blackhawks host a Badger East mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds on Thursday beginning at noon.
Team scores -- Janesville Craig 614, Fort Atkinson 634, Beloit Memorial 680, Janesville Parker 758.
Top three individuals: t1. Mason Burke (FA) 151. t1. Bryce Sullivan (JC) 151. 3. Wyatt Marshall (JC) 153.
