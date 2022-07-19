MIDDLETON — The Fort Hawks 22 American Legion baseball team lost to Middleton 3-1 on Monday.

Middleton scored three runs in the fourth inning on three hits.

Fort scored its only run in the sixth. Braeden Sayre hit a one-out single, advance to third on a base hit to center by Carson Schrader and scored on Alex Block’s sacrifice fly to right center.

Kroix Kuckken started for the Hawks and worked three innings. Ryan Schoenherr took the loss in relief.

MIDDLETON 3, FORT ATKINSON 1

Fort 000 001 0 — 1 9 2

Middleton 000 300 X — 3 5 1

Leading hitters — FA: Kucken 2x4, Sayre 2x3, Schrader 2x3. M: Gilland 2B

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kuckken 3-1-0-0-4-3, Schoenherr L 1-3-3-3-1-2, Maier 1-1-0-0-0-2, Narkis 1-0-0-0-1-0. M: Guerrero 3-3-0-0-2-1, Kloch 2-3-0-0-1-0, Hellenbrand W 2-3-1-1-0-1

