Fort Hawks fall to Middleton Jul 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIDDLETON — The Fort Hawks 22 American Legion baseball team lost to Middleton 3-1 on Monday.Middleton scored three runs in the fourth inning on three hits.Fort scored its only run in the sixth. Braeden Sayre hit a one-out single, advance to third on a base hit to center by Carson Schrader and scored on Alex Block’s sacrifice fly to right center.Kroix Kuckken started for the Hawks and worked three innings. Ryan Schoenherr took the loss in relief.MIDDLETON 3, FORT ATKINSON 1Fort 000 001 0 — 1 9 2Middleton 000 300 X — 3 5 1Leading hitters — FA: Kucken 2x4, Sayre 2x3, Schrader 2x3. M: Gilland 2BPitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kuckken 3-1-0-0-4-3, Schoenherr L 1-3-3-3-1-2, Maier 1-1-0-0-0-2, Narkis 1-0-0-0-1-0. M: Guerrero 3-3-0-0-2-1, Kloch 2-3-0-0-1-0, Hellenbrand W 2-3-1-1-0-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.