Fort Atkinson sophomore Ben Stricker placed sixth in the boys race at the Badger East Conference cross country meet with a time of 16 minutes, 44 seconds on Saturday at Lake Farm County Park in Madison.
MADISON -- Fort Atkinson freshman Mary Worden placed second with a time of 19 minutes, 15 seconds at Saturday's Badger East Conference cross country meet at Lake Farm County Park.
The Blackhawk girls took fourth with 108 points.
Seniors Jada Zorn (11th, 20:21) and Laurel Miller (24th, 20:55), junior Kaitlyn Burke (27th, 21:09) and freshman Analisa Boshart (47th, 22:49) also scored.
"The varsity girls really set the tone," Fort Atkinson cross country coach Chick Westby said. "Mary Worden had a gutsy finish and earned first-team all-conference honors with a second-place finish while Jada Zorn ran an excellent race to pick up 11th place and a second-team all-conference spot."
Fort's boys placed sixth with 156 points.
Sophomore Ben Stricker took sixth in 16:44. Junior Anthony Henrichon (28th, 18:09), seniors Ryan Lovejoy (39th, 18:44) and Preston Whitcomb (45th, 18:58) and junior Giovanni Monte (47th, 19:12) also scored.
"For the boys, Ben Stricker continued to shave time and earned a first-team honor with his sixth-place finish," Westby said.
"Almost every runner came away with a PR or season best. Some shaved off over a minute from their previous best time. We are so excited to have seen the season's training come together today for so many of our runners."
Fort competes in a WIAA Division 1 sectional at Naga-Waukee in Hartland on Saturday.
Team scores - boys: DeForest 31, Stoughton 67, Monona Grove 73, Watertown 104, Waunakee 125, Fort Atkinson 156, Milton 183, Beaver Dam 224.
Team scores - girls: DeForest 54, Monona Grove 71, Waunakee 81, Fort Atkinson 108, Beaver Dam 111, Stoughton 118, Milton 153, Watertown 220.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.