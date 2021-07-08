Ethan Heagney
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson senior Ethan Heagney pitches during a summer baseball game on June 7, 2020. Heagney was selected to the Badger South’s first team this season.

 File Photo

Ethan Heagney secured first-team honors in the Badger South this season during the recently held all-conference voting.

The Fort Atkinson senior — who was the lone representative for the Blackhawks on the first team — finished the season with a conference batting average of .435, good for the sixth best in the Badger South.

Heagney collected a team-high 20 hits, knocking in six runs and one home run. He also scored a team-best 16 times.

On the mound, Heagney pitched 26 1/3 innings, finishing with two wins and a 4.78 ERA.

Sophomore Dane Brost ended the season with the fifth best batting average in the conference, going 15-34, good for a .441 average. Brost scored eight times and also drove in five more.

The Blackhawks had two honorable mentions in senior James Vander Mause and junior Ryan Schoenherr.

Vander Mause batted .295 and recorded a team-high four doubles. He scored eight times and batted in 12 RBIs. Schoenherr held a .297 average, driving in a team-best 13 runs. Schoenherr had the most innings pitched on the team with 27 1/3. He finished with a 3.84 ERA.

All stats provided were from Badger South Conference games only.

Milton swept the big awards as Alec Campbell was named Player of the Year, Evan Jackson was selected as Pitcher of the Year and Kris Agnew was recognized as Coach of the Year in the conference.

The Red Hawks won its first-ever outright conference championship with a 13-1 record, followed by second-place Madison Edgewood and Watertown at 9-5. Monona Grove and Oregon tied with 8-6 records. Fort Atkinson finished in sixth with a 5-9 mark.

FIRST TEAM

Benjamin Newton, ss/2b, sr., Edgewood; James Hackworthy, p, sr., Edgewood; Ethan Heagney, of/p, sr., Fort Atkinson; Alec Campbell, c, jr., Milton; Jack Campion, 2b/p, jr., Milton; Ian Lilla, 3b, sr., Milton; Evan Jackson, p, sr., Milton; Dylan Matuszak, if, sr., Monona Grove; Tyler Soule, if, jr., Oregon; Spencer Buskager, u/dh, sr., Oregon; Taylor Walter, c, jr., Watertown; Brady Martin, 3b, jr., Watertown; Damon Lee, p, jr., Watertown

SECOND TEAM

Jackson Trudgeon, p/ss, jr., Edgewood; Dane Brost, if, soph., Fort Atkinson; Luke Hessenauer, 1b, sr., Milton; Garrett Daskam, u, sr., Milton; Charlie Terrill, ss, sr., Milton; Owen Holcomb, of, soph., Milton; Broden Jackson, p, fr., Milton; Hayden Echols, u, jr., Monona Grove; Owen Lee, of, sr., Monona Grove; Evan Beyer, 3b, sr., Monroe; Tyler Matley, ss, sr., Monroe; Charlie Briggs, 2b, jr., Monroe; Andy Niaves, c, jr., Oregon

HONORABLE MENTION

Fort Atkinson — James Vander Mause, sr.; Ryan Schoenherr, jr.

Player of the year — Alec Campbell, Milton

Pitcher of the year — Evan Jackson, Milton

Coach of the year — Kris Agnew, Milton

Recommended for you

Load comments