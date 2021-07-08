Alexa Dahnert was named to the Badger South Conference’s first team for her play in the 2021 season.
Dahnert — a senior who was selected to the conference’s second team in 2019 — had the highlight of the Blackhawks’ season when she scored five times in a win over rival Jefferson on Senior Night.
Dahnert will extend her playing career when she heads to nearby UW-Whitewater to join the Warhawks’ successful program.
Fort Atkinson had two other conference selections.
Junior Payton Neste was named to the second team, while fellow junior Brie Klingbeil earned honorable-mention honors.
Oregon won the conference with a perfect 7-0 record, while Monona Grove took second with a 6-1 mark. Edgewood finished in third at 4-2, while Watertown was fourth at 4-3. Stoughton ended its season at 3-4 and Fort Atkinson finished in sixth with a 1-4 mark.
Milton (1-5) and Monroe (0-7) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
FIRST TEAM
Maisy Andes, jr., Madison Edgewood; Jenna Bennett, sr., Oregon; Alexa Dahnert, sr., Fort Atkinson; Isabelle Dehner, fr., Monona Grove; Madison Foley, so., Madison Edgewood; Mara Hein, jr., Monona Grove; Payton Lang, jr., goalkeeper, Oregon; Liesel Odden, sr., Oregon; Zoey Pagels, jr., Oregon; Aubrey Schmutzler, sr., Watertown; Savannah Swopes, jr., Milton.
SECOND TEAM
Kailey Adamski, jr., goalkeeper, Monona Grove; Emma Dyer, jr., Monona Grove; Vanessa Giallombardo, sr., Monona Grove; Noelle Hanson, so., Stoughton; Megan Kohrt, sr., Monona Grove; Autumn Meyers, sr., Watertown; Jaelyn Nedelcoff, sr., Oregon; Payton Neste, jr., Fort Atkinson; Bri Sauer, sr., Oregon; Sage Sauer, sr., Oregon; Karmen Smyth, sr., Stoughton.
HONORABLE MENTION
Fort Atkinson — Brie Klingbeil, jr.
