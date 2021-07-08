Fort Atkinson senior Kiarra Kostroski was one of only three unanimous first-team Badger South selections during the all-conference voting recently held.
Kostroski collected a team-high 22 hits to finish with a .440 batting average in the Badger South this season. She also led the Blackhawks in home runs (three) and RBIs (15) in conference play.
Of Kostroski’s 22 hits, nine were doubles.
Oregon senior catcher Megan Bloyer and Monona Grove junior outfielder Emma Lee were the only other unanimous selections for the conference’s first team.
Junior Alex Theriault joined Kostroski on the Badger South’s top team.
Theriault recorded 19 hits at the plate, ending the year with a .396 average. The junior batted in three runs and drew a team-high nine walks.
Senior pitcher Alexis Jacobson was Fort Atkinson’s ace on the mound this season and was recognized as a second-team conference selection.
Jacobson went 8-2 in the circle this season, striking out 31 batters in 70 innings pitched. The Fort senior ended with a 2.89 ERA.
The Blackhawks had three honorable mentions.
Senior Brynn Torrenga did it at the plate and mound. Torrenga batted .364 for the season, driving in 11 runs. In the circle, Torrenga pitched 27 innings, striking out a team-high 39 batters. She finished with a 4.41 ERA.
Senior Angela Unate and sophomore Kaitlyn Burke also were honorable mentions.
Unate — the anchor of the Fort defense as the catcher — scored two runs in her limited plate time. Burke batted .314 to go along with 16 hits and 11 RBIs, tied for second-best on the team.
All stats provided were from Badger South Conference games only.
Monona Grove won the conference with a 10-4 record. Fort Atkinson tied with Oregon for second with 9-5 records. Edgewood and Watertown both finished in fourth at 8-6, while Milton ended 6-8. Monroe was seventh with a 5-9 mark, while Stoughton finished in last at 1-13.
FIRST TEAM
Michelle Schmitt, p, sr., Edgewood; Nicole Schmitt, ss, sr., Edgewood; Kiarra Kostroski, ss, sr., Edgewood; Alex Theriault, cf, jr., Fort Atkinson; Kelly Hanauska, cf, sr., Milton; Emma Lee, of, jr., Monona Grove; Harper Mayfield, of, jr., Monona Grove; Alyse Mauer, 2b, sr., Monroe; Morgan Bloyer, c, sr., Oregon; Amelia Spilde, p, sr., Oregon; Savanna Jemilo, c/3b, sr., Stoughton; Abby Walsh, 2b, soph., Watertown
SECOND TEAM
Leah Jakusz, c, sr., Edgewood; Alexis Jacobson, p, sr., Fort Atkinson; Gwen Baker, p, fr., Milton; Erika Reif, p, sr., Milton; Paige Hanson, c/p, jr., Monona Grove; Brie Louishine, rf/2b, fr., Monona Grove; Sydney Updike, ss, sr., Monroe; Katie Hayes, c, sr., Monroe; Hailey Berman, dp, jr., Oregon; Grace Ott, 3b/c, sr., Stoughton; Maggie Strup, 3b, jr., Watertown; Lauryn Olson, ss, jr., Watertown
HONORABLE MENTION
Fort Atkinson — Brynn Torrenga, p, sr.; Angela Unate, c, sr.; Kaitlyn Burke, so.
