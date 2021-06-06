FORT ATKINSON – The 19th Annual Baseball Festival is taking place Thursday, June 17, through Sunday, June 20, at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
The event, sponsored by Subway, will feature seven baseball games, a carnival midway and food and beverages.
“We were disappointed that we couldn’t host Baseball Fest last year. Although it was a difficult decision, we believe we made the correct one,” said Jim Roethel, president of the Generals’ Board of Directors.
“Now, with public health improving and CDC guidelines easing, we are confident we can host a fun – and safe – event,” he added. “We’re thrilled to bring Fest back to Jones Park over the Father’s Day weekend.”
On Thursday, June 17, Christman Amusements will open its carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. The midway includes several rides, games and food.
On the baseball diamond, the Fort Atkinson Generals will open Home Talent Night League play against the rival Jefferson Blue Devils. The game begins at 6:15 p.m., and the consolation finals of the 39th Fort Generals Tournament will follow at 8:30 p.m.
On Friday, June 18, the Fort Generals Tournament championship game will be played at 6:15 p.m. and the third place game will follow at 8:30 p.m. The carnival will be open for business Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 19, features a full day of activities beginning with youth baseball games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Fort Atkinson fire and police departments will square off against the Jefferson fire and police departments in the Battle of the Badge softball game at 3:30 p.m.
The Mike Stevens Memorial Home Run Derby, featuring players from the Home Talent League and surrounding area, will get under way at 5:30 p.m. To round out the evening, Music 4U will provide D.J. services under the entertainment tent from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Away from the diamond, there will be a horseshoe tournament at 11 a.m., and the carnival will be open from noon to 10 p.m.
Baseball Fest concludes Sunday, June 20, as the Fort Atkinson Generals host the Utica Association at 1 p.m. The carnival will run from noon to 5 p.m.
Proceeds from wristband sales directly benefit local volunteers and organizations.
A complete schedule of activities will be available at www.FortGenerals.com and www.Facebook.com/FortGenerals.
