The Fort Atkinson Generals opened up their home tournament with a 9-5 win over Utica Thursday at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
The Generals scored three runs in the first inning and added their final six runs in the third inning.
Owen Chady and Cam Wolters both drove in two runs in the victory.
Chris Koepke pitched four scoreless inning for the Generals.
Cambridge beat Rome, 9-8, in the second game of the tournament.
Fort Atkinson takes on Jefferson at Jones Park to kickoff the Home Talent League season Sunday at 1 p.m.
