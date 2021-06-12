WEST BEND — Ryan Schoenherr drove in three runs off two hits to lead the Fort Atkinson baseball team to an 8-2 win over West Bend West in a regular-season finale Saturday in West Bend.
Fort Atkinson scored three runs in the first inning and never surrendered the lead from there.
Dane Brost finished 3-for-4 at the plate, collecting three runs to go along with an RBI. Kroix Kucken recorded two hits and scored once.
The Blackhawks had five different pitchers throw at least one inning on Saturday.
Drew Kloster led all pitchers with two innings and four strikeouts. He pitched two innings and allowed two hits and one earned run.
FORT ATKINSON 8, WEST BEND WEST 2
Fort Atkinson 301 211 0 — 8
West Bend West 020 000 0 — 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Kloster 2-2-1-3-4.
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 3x4 (3B), Schoenherr 2x4, Rueth 2x4 (2B), Kucken 2x2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.