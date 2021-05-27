Watertown broke out its offensive slump with eight Goslings accounting for 11 hits in a 4-2 Badger South win over Fort Atkinson on Wednesday at Jones Park.
Ayden Schauer went six innings to earn the decision and helped his own cause with an RBI double in the second inning for Watertown (7-6, 7-5 in conference).
That hit gave the Goslings a 1-0 lead, and they padded that lead with two more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Evan Sellnow led off the fifth with a ground ball single to left, Brady Martin walked and John Clifford belted a two-run triple to right.
In the sixth, Taylor Walter hit a one-out single and stole second, Eli Adrian reached on a pop fly single to the second base side and Martin hit a line drive RBI single to left.
Fort Atkinson (5-14, 3-9) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth on Ethan Heagney’s RBI single to center. The Blackhawks chased Schauer with a leadoff walk to Dane Brost in the seventh.
Steven Gates came on in relief and struck out Ryan Schoenherr, but Brost advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw by Gates. Brost scored on a sacrifice fly by James Vander Mause, but Gates struck Nolan Jensen swinging to end it.
Clifford, Sellnow and Martin each had two hits.
Schauer allowed two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.
WATERTOWN 4, FORT ATKINSON 2
Watertown 001 021 0 — 4 11 2
Fort Atkinson 000 001 1 — 2 1 3
WP: Schauer LP: Kucken
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-1-1-0, Adrian 4-0-1-0, Joslyn 1-0-0-0 Sellnow 3-2-2-2, Martin 3-1-2-1, Schauer 3-0-1-1, Clifford 4-0-2-2, Schneider 4-0-0-0, Lehman 4-0-1-0, Kehl 4-0-1-0, Pfeifer 0-0-0-0 Totals 34-4-11-4
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Heagney 3-0-1-1, Sayre 3-0-0-0, Brost 2-1-0-0, Schoenherr 3-0-0-0, Vander Mause 2-0-0-1, Jensen 3-0-0-0, Reuth 1-0-0-0, Grossman 1-0-0-0, Kloster 0-0-0-0, Partoll 1-0-0-0, Hartwig 2-0-0-0, Burnett 0-1-0-0 Totals 21-2-1-2
