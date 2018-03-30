Sara Vander Mause put on a hitting clinic in all three of her at-bats for three extra base hits and three RBIs, only topped by Autumn Congdon’s final at-bat.

Vander Mause had a double and two triples, while Congdon put an end to the Blackhawks’ 12-0 victory over Stoughton with a three-run homer to right-center in the bottom of the fifth inning of their Badger South Conference opener at Fort Atkinson High School.

“We liked the way we started and finished,” Fort Atkinson head coach Brian Bosch said. “Maybe it’s hard to nitpick when you won 12-0, but we went to sleep in the middle of the game. And that’s what we talked about. We started strong, which was awesome, but we need to keep it throughout.”

The Blackhawks had their first two runners walked, and then Vander Mause ripped a double to left field to plate the first two runs of the game. Back-to-back errors extended the inning, and Kiarra Kostroski hit an RBI infield single with an error advancing her and scoring Taylor Romens for a 4-0 lead.

Pfeifer singled to plate two more before the inning ended.

“I think that when one person gets going, the energy kind of carries on,” Vander Mause said. “I think once one person gets hyped, you know, that everybody just keeps going and rolling and they all want success.”

Vander Mause tripled to left-center and scored on a passed ball in the third inning, and then posted an RBI triple to right field in the fourth inning. She later scored her third run of the game on a Romens single for the 9-0 lead after four innings.

Vander Mause saw the Stoughton outfield shift toward left field, where her first two hits had gone, leaving a big gap in right-center.

“I noticed it,” Vander Mause said of the shift. “And I had Taylor Romens behind me saying, ‘Pull it, pull it,’ screaming, so I mean, I was thinking about it obviously, but she pitched me inside, and I mean, I’m going to take it where it’s thrown at me.”

Bosch credited Vander Mause, who finished with three extra-base hits, three runs and three RBIs, for having a disciplined approach at the plate.

“We know she’s going good, and the pull will happen. That’s what I always tell her,” Bosch said. “’You’re just going to react to that inside pitch, and that will happen,’ and so when she’s disciplined to do that, she’s really, really good.”

Holding a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, Kiarra Kostroski reached on an error and Sarah Pfeifer walked to bring up Congdon, needing just one run to put an end to the contest.

With a 2-1 count, she took a pitch and drove it deep over the right-center field fence for a three-run homer and the 10-run rule victory.

“To her credit, she got her pitch instead of a borderline pitch and a pitch she could drive,” Bosch said. “Obviously, we didn’t need that. We needed her to plate that last run, but thatput an exclamation point on it.”

Kat Brandl pitched a complete-game shutout for the Blackhawks (3-0, 1-0 Badger South), only allowing two runners to get in scoring position.

Maddy Brickson, who allowed eight hits and seven earned runs as the pitcher, singled in the first and third innings, but was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice in the first inning for the Vikings (0-1, 0-1). She advanced to third in the third before getting caught too far off the base by catcher Kastyn Hebbe on a throw to Romens, who placed the tag to get out of the threat.

“We made plays behind her to help her out,” Bosch said. “We got plays behind her when we had to. It was a good team effort.”

Fort Atkinson continues Badger South play when it hosts Oregon on Tuesday at FAHS at 5 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 12, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3

Fort Atkinson 6 1 0 2 3 — 12 8 0

Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — S: Brickson (L) 4⅓-8-7-4-2; FA: Brandl (W) 5-3-0-1-4.

Leading hitters — S: Brickson 2x3; FA: Congdon 1x3 (HR), Vander Mause 3x3 (2B, 2 3Bs).