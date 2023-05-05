Beaver Dam blanks Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in tennis nateg May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEAVER DAM -- Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's boys tennis team dropped a Badger East dual to host Beaver Dam 7-0 on Friday.The Blackhawks play at Waunakee on Tuesday.BEAVER DAM 7, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 0Singles:No. 1 - Colin Fister, BEAVER DAM def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;No. 2 - Myles Nampel, BEAVER DAM def. CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;No. 3 - Christopher Braker, BEAVER DAM def. AYDEN DALE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;No. 4 - Advay Dixit, BEAVER DAM def. ANDRES HERNANDEZ-CASTELLA, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;Doubles:No. 1 - Quentin Schroeder, BEAVER DAM - Nate Henning, BEAVER DAM def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 2 - Riley Doyle, BEAVER DAM - Alex Wittnebel, BEAVER DAM def. LANGDON ESKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - JAKE ERSTAD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;No. 3 - Evan Stearns, BEAVER DAM - Lorenzo Tesch, BEAVER DAM def. BRENT LIVIERI, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - CONNER TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -; Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.