Beloit Legion sweeps Fort Hawks to win regional Jul 25, 2022

BELOIT — The Fort Atkinson Hawks Post 166 American Legion baseball team finished 2-2 at the Class AA regional tournament over the weekend.

After starting the tournament 2-0, the Hawks were swept by regional champion Beloit 14-4 and 10-4 on Sunday.

Fort Atkinson earned an automatic berth as the host for the upcoming Class AA state tournament, which begins on Friday.

BELOIT 14, FORT HAWKS 4
Beloit 333 203 0 — 14 12 0
Fort 301 000 X — 4 8 4

Leading hitters — B (Giddley 5x5, 2B, Lauterbach 3x5, 2B), FA (Kucken 2x3, Schoenherr 2B)

Pitching — B (Fell 5-8-4-4-5-6, Ries 1-0-0-0-1-0), FA (Staude 2.1-7-9-7-4-4, Maier 3.1-4-5-0-3-1, Narkis 0.1-1-0-0-0-0)

BELOIT 10, FORT HAWKS 4
Fort 010 200 1 — 4 8 5
Beloit 061 021 X — 10 9 1

Leading hitters — FA (Kucken 2x4, Kloster 2x3, Hausen 2x3, 2B), B (McMahon 2x3, Ovist 2x2, Hausen 2B, Cook 2B, Fell 2B)

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA (Schoenherr L 4.1-7-8-5-4-5, Maier 0.2-1-1-1-1-0, Buranas 1-1-1-0-2-2)
