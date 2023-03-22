Blackhawks kick off track and field season against Milton kevinw Mar 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILTON VS. FORT ATKINSON DUAL MEETAt Milton High SchoolBOYSEVENT WINNERS AND TOP MILTON FINISHERS100-meter dash—1. Garrett Bladl (M) 11.71. 200—1. Kai Sheridan (M) 23.74. 400—1. Hayden Kincaid (FA) 58.28; 2. Braden Borgerding (M) 59.26. 800—1. Anthony Henrichon (FA) 2:12.64. 1600—1. Sam Ruggles (M) 5:42.67.100 hurdles—1. Evan Zachgo (FA) 19.57; 2. Maxwell Manor (M) 20.75.200 relay—1. Fort Atkinson 1:44.74; 2. Milton (Aiden Reichelt, Jason Brooks, Hunter Johnston, Tyler Jones) 1:47.96. 400 relay—1. Milton (Adrian Vernon, Ethan Mitchell, Sheridan, Reichelt) 4:34.35.Shot put—1. JJ Love (M) 50-2. Discus—1. Love (M) 126-11.75. High jump—1. Bladl (M) 5-10. Pole vault—T1. Noah Baldry (FA) 11-0; T1. Zakery Zimmerman (M) 11-0. Long jump—1. Mitchell (M) 21-11. Triple jump—1. Mitchell (M) 40-3.GIRLSTEAM SCORESEVENT WINNERS AND TOP MILTON FINISHERS100-meter dash—1. Mallory Gasper (FA) 12.78; 2. Laney Gill (M) 13.35. 200—1. Gasper (FA) 28.93; 2. L. Gill (M) 29.25. 400—1. Ava Magee (M). 800—Ava Leurquin (FA) 3:02.08; 2. Magee (M) 3:02.26. 1600—1. Abigail Kueng (M) 7:19.52.100 hurdles—1. Analise Erb (FA) 20.40; 2, Carly Johnson 22.61.200 relay—1. Fort Atkinson 2:09.79; 2. Milton (Ella Beckler, Erin Blankenheim-Villarreal, Johnson, Lily Lochner) 2:25.65. 400 relay—1. Milton (Magee, Beckler, Blankenheim-Villarreal, Samantha Brooks).Shot put—1. Caitlin Zingsheim (M) 28-3. Discus—1. Mykenna Gray (FA) 91-5.5; 4. Zingsheim (M) 61-3.5. High jump—1. Beckler (M). Pole vault—1. Trinity Wilson (FA) 8-0; 2. Bardot Sheehy (M) 7-6. Long jump—1. L. Gill (M) 15-4. Triple jump—1. Hailey Gill (M) 29-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
