DEFOREST — Senior guard Alex Van Ooyen paced a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, helping seventh-seeded DeForest beat 10th-seeded Fort Atkinson 58-44 in a WIAA Division 2 boys basketball regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (10-15), who had a three-game win streak snapped, grabbed an early seven-point lead. Fort’s next 11 trips resulted in nine missed shots and a pair of turnovers.
After trailing 21-20 at halftime, Fort converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to grab the lead. The Norskies (13-11) were able to capitalize on turnovers and missed shots by Fort to pull ahead 41-33 before closing it out at the free throw line. DeForest, which lost the first meeting 64-61 at Fort on Feb. 20, shot 15 of 22 at the stripe after half.
“We were being really patient for the first 20 possessions of the game,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “They sat their big guy Jackson Accuardi in the lane and didn’t defend Jack Opperman or Kroix Kucken down low.
“We didn’t stay patient for the entire first half and allowed them to get the lead. They went to a zone and we had multiple missed shots and turnovers to give them the lead back.”
Senior forward Kroix Kucken led Fort with a career-high 19 points, including 11 after half. Senior guard Eli Cosson added nine of his 14 points after the break.
“Kroix just doesn’t quit,” Hintz said. “He left it all on the court tonight. We’ll miss all the seniors but especially him. We are going to miss all the major elements of the seniors’ games. The underclassmen have big holes to fill in terms of consistency.
“This was a great group of kids to coach. The thing that will eat at me is trying to figure out where the disconnect was. This team should have had more success. We didn’t do a good job of making that happen.”
Senior guard Mason Keyes added 10 for DeForest, which had six players score eight or more points.
The Norskies advance to face second-seeded Stoughton on the road Friday in the regional semifinals.
