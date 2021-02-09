It was the battle of the bigs between Drew Evans and Jake Martin, but ultimately it was Evans and the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team earning a 58-44 nonconference victory over visiting Whitewater on Tuesday.
Evans scored a game-high 20 points, while Martin recorded a team-high 15. Cade Cosson added nine for the Blackhawks.
Whitewater trailed 28-27 at halftime, but Fort Atkinson pulled away in the second half, surrendering just 17 points.
FORT ATKINSON 58, WHITEWATER 44
Whitewater 27 17 — 44
Fort Atkinson 28 30 — 58
WHTEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 6 3-4 15, Grosinske 3 0-2 7, Zimdars 2 2-4 7, C. Brown 2 4-4 8, S. Brown 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 2-4 4. Totals 15 11-18 44.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 0 2-2 2, Glisch 3 2-4 8, Baker 1 3-4 5, Cosson 4 1-1 9, Buchta 1 2-6 4, Wixom 1 3-5 5, Kees 1 0-0 3, Opperman 0 2-2 2, Evans 9 2-3 20. Totals 20 17-27 58.
3-pointers: WW 3 (Grosinske, Zimdars, S. Brown), FA 1 (Kees). Total fouls: WW 18, FA 19.
