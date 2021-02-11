MILTON — The Fort Atkinson defense held Milton junior Jack Campion to just 12 points, but still it was the Red Hawks earning a 56-41 Badger South victory Thursday at Milton High School.
Campion averages 22.6 points per game.
Fort Atkinson seniors Andrew Glisch and Greyson Wixom both scored 10 points in the loss. The Blackhawks led 26-24 at halftime, but the Red Hawks rallied in the second half — allowing just 17 points.
MILTON 56, FORT ATKINSON 41
Fort Atkinson 24 17 — 41
Milton 26 30 — 56
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Glisch 5 0-0 10, Baker 2 0-0 6, Burke 1 0-0 3, Buchta 1 4-4 6, Wixom 4 2-7 10, Dudzek 0 0-2 0, Evans 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 6-13 41.
MILTON — Campion 6 0-0 12, Burrows 1 1-2 3, Bothun 1 0-2 2, Widener 5 0-0 13, Burdette 2 0-0 5, McIntyre 7 2-2 17, Kavanaugh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-6 56.
3-point goals: Fort Atkinson 3 (Baker 2, Burke), Milton 5 (Widner 3, Burdette, McIntyre). Total fouls: Fort Atkinson 9, Milton 15.
Jefferson 79, Clinton 46
CLINTON — The visiting Eagles built a 41-15 lead by halftime on the way to improving to 3-21 this season.
Braden McGraw led Jefferson with 16 points, while Ethan Phillips had 12.
Carter Klein made four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points for the Cougars (0-15).
JEFFERSON 79, CLINTON 46
Jefferson 41 38 — 79
Clinton 15 31 — 46
JEFFERSON— Miller 1 6-6 8, McGraw 7 1-2 16, Neitzel 2 0-0 4, Lenz 2 3-5 7, Erickson 1 0-2 2, Martin 4 0-1 8, Phillips 5 2-2 12, Pinnow 0 2-3 2, Hoffman 4 1-4 10, Steies 1 0-0 2, Devine 4 0-0 8. Totals 31 15-25 79.
CLINTON — Pey. Bingham 4 0-0 9, Greer 1 0-0 2, Peterson 3 2-4 8, Feggestad 0 1-2 1, Mueller 1 1-3 3, Villanueva 1 0-0 2, Klein 6 2-4 18, Pei. Bingham 1 1-4 3. Totals 17 7-17 46.
3-point goals: J 2 (McGraw, Hoffman), C 5 (Klein 4, Pey. Bingham). Total fouls: J15, C 19. Fouled out: Steies.
