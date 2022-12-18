Monroe used a late 8-0 spurt to distance itself from the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team and earn a 59-51 Badger Conference victory at FAHS on Parents Day Saturday.

“We couldn’t make the basic plays against a basic zone,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “I thought being down three of our top six guys to the flu in Eli Cosson, Logan Kees and Lakyn Hintz, we did a lot of good things. We gave ourselves chances. We had two opportunities to take a charge—one when we’re down two late and another when we’re down four late—and the momentum would have really been on our side.”

