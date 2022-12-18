Fort Atkinson sophomore guard Caleb Enger hits a 3-pointer during the second half of Saturday’s home Badger Conference game versus Monroe. Enger scored a team-high 18 points in the Blackhawks’ 59-51 loss.
Monroe used a late 8-0 spurt to distance itself from the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team and earn a 59-51 Badger Conference victory at FAHS on Parents Day Saturday.
“We couldn’t make the basic plays against a basic zone,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “I thought being down three of our top six guys to the flu in Eli Cosson, Logan Kees and Lakyn Hintz, we did a lot of good things. We gave ourselves chances. We had two opportunities to take a charge—one when we’re down two late and another when we’re down four late—and the momentum would have really been on our side.”
The Blackhawks scored 10 straight points, including a pair of 3s by sophomore forward Owen Geiger, to pull within 48-46 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds to play.
The Cheesemakers countered with their own run, which started on a two-handed dunk by junior forward James Seagreaves, to go up 56-46 with 1:20 left. After Geiger’s 3, the Blackhawks (1-5, 0-4 in conference) had three empty trips in a row.
Earlier, consecutive 3-pointers by Fort sophomore guard Caleb Enger, who scored 15 of his team and career-high 18 points after halftime, gave the Blackhawks a 30-27 advantage with 11:00 to go.
“The zone benefits Caleb’s game,” Hintz said. “He’s a good scorer from the areas the zone leaves open. I thought he handled their pressure well. When we started ball screening and getting him in the middle, that helped his confidence.
“Caleb’s had a good week and a half of practice. For him to come out and take what he’s doing in practice and translate it in the game is awesome. Caleb’s capable of scoring in bunches and being a leader.”
Monroe (2-3, 1-3) reeled off the next 13 points—capped off by a score on the break after a blocked shot by senior guard Tucker Markham—to push ahead 40-30 with 8:30 left.
Against the Cheesemakers’ 2-3 zone, Fort senior wing Nate Hartwig, who added 10 points, nailed a 3 to keep the hosts within striking distance. Enger hit a runner and a pair at the free throw line in the Blackhawks’ aforementioned 10-0 run to make it a two-point affair.
Markham finished with 19 points and Cheesemakers senior guard Charlie Wiegel chipped in 16 points, hitting four 3s.
“We had the middle wide open, did not get it to the short corner and weren’t passing to the dive guy,” Hintz said of Fort’s struggles at times versus the zone.
“We tried to shoot floaters instead of solid elbow jumpers. We weren’t jump stopping to make passes to get the ball to open guys behind the zone. We missed a couple bunnies and had some uncharacteristic turnovers we weren’t having versus their man defense.”
