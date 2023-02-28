Fort tops DeForest

DEFOREST — Senior guard Alex Van Ooyen paced a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, helping seventh-seeded DeForest beat 10th-seeded Fort Atkinson 58-44 in a WIAA Division 2 boys basketball regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (10-15), who had a three-game win streak snapped, grabbed an early seven-point lead. Fort’s next 11 trips resulted in nine missed shots and a pair of turnovers.

