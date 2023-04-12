Fort golfers 5th at Waunakee

WAUNAKEE -- Fort Atkinson's boys golf team shot 354 to finish fifth at Wednesday's first Badger East Conference mini-meet, which was held at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek in gusty conditions.

Sophomore Mason Burke led the Blackhawks with a round of 81, placing fifth individually. Sophomore Kellan Jacobson (89), junior Ethan Brown (91) and sophomore Jack Kammer (93) also scored for Fort.

Load comments