MADISON — Fort Atkinson’s boys golf team shot 351, placing 12th at Monday’s Edgewood Invitational contested at Blackhawk Country Club.
Freshman Mason Burke led the Blackhawks with round of a 12-over-par 84, tying for 28th individually. Sophomore Ethan Brown (88), senior Brayden Brown (89) and freshman Jack Kammer (90) also scored.
Middleton’s Dain Johnson shot 71 to earn medalist honors by two shots over Waunakee’s Max Brud. Middleton (312) edged Waunakee (318) for the team title.
Fort plays in a conference meet on Thursday afternoon at Watertown Country Club.
Team scores—Middleton 312; Waunakee 318; Madison Memorial 322; Madison Edgewood 326; Holmen 335; Milton 337; Verona 338; Janesville Craig 341; Monona Grove 342; Sun Prairie 344; Oregon 347; Fort Atkinson 351; Stoughton 352; Beloit Memorial 354; Madison Memorial B 358; Janesville Parker 370; Madison Edgewood B 371; Madison West 380; Monroe 387; Madison La Follettte 403; Madison East 441.
Top five individuals—Dain Johnson, Mid, 71; Max Brud, Wau, 73; Zeke Boos, MEd, 76; Sam Godager, MM, 77; Isaac Schmidt, MM, 78.
RVC MINI MEET
EVANSVILLE — Edgerton shot 163 to win Monday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet held at Evansville Golf Club by 12 shots over Evansville.
Whitewater shot 190 to take fourth place led by senior Camden Frye’s round of 44. Freshman Reece Condon (47), senior Jaden Condon (49) and senior Carson Bueschel (50) also scored.
Jefferson shot 213, finishing ninth. Sophomore Alek Kuykendall led the Eagles with a round of 49. Junior Dylan Dettman shot 50 and juniors Brandon Tully and David Ganser each shot 57.
“It was a chilly night out there,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “We played ok overall but are looking forward to seeing if we can break 200 on Thursday.”
The Crimson Tide’s Braden Hurst shot a three-over-par round of 39 to win medalist honors by a shot over teammate Cameron Lee and Evansville’s Sawyer Holman.
The next RVC mini meet is Thursday afternoon at Alpine Valley Resort.
At Evansville GC, par 36
Team scores—Edgerton 163; Evansville 175; Beloit Turner 188; Whitewater 190; Brodhead 191; McFarland 195; East Troy 200; Walworth Big Foot 207; Jefferson 213, Clinton incomplete.
