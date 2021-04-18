EDGERTON — Goals separated by less than two minutes ended up being the only scores of the game as Fort Atkinson tied Edgerton, 1-1, in a nonconference boys soccer game Saturday at Edgerton High School.
“Rough day from a results standpoint,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “It’s hard to be upset with the effort because I thought that was good. But when seeding for the state tournament comes out no one talks about effort, they talk about results.”
James Keelty scored an unassisted goal 62:49 into the game to give the Blackhawks (2-3-2) a 1-0 advantage.
Less than two minutes later at the 64:40 mark, the Crimson Tide equalized with a long-shot goal from Jonathan Ochoa.
“We talked to our team on Thursday about how being a great player is not a part-time job, it’s a full-time job,” Lovejoy said. “We are just a little off offensively. Missing Jimmy Keelty — our leading scorer from last season — the last few games hasn’t helped and having our leading scorer this season in Landon Zorn gone this week isn’t going to help either. But the guys who are here and are healthy have to step up and take advantage of their opportunities.”
