Alexander Tello and Landon Zorn netted first-half goals to lift Fort Atkinson to a key 2-0 victory over Stoughton in a Badger South boys soccer game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
"Really big win for the boys tonight," Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. "We have playoff seeding Wednesday night and this win will go a long way to helping us get a good seed. The Badger is a tough conference and to have three wins versus the Badger South is very impressive."
Zorn scored off a penalty kick 4 minutes, 5 seconds into the game.
"Landon drawing and finishing a PK early in the game really got us going," Lovejoy said.
In the 15th minute, Tello found the back of the net of an assist from Caleb Strayer.
"Alex Tello has been a really hard worker for us this season and tonight he was awarded with a header goal," Lovejoy said.
The Blackhawk defense held the Vikings scoreless all 90 minutes.
"The backline and keepers did a nice job of really limiting the dangerous situations in the back," Lovejoy said. "That will be a big key to how far we can go in the playoffs. If we get some timely goal scoring and really play well in the back we have a very good chance to be successful."
