The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team wasn’t able to win its second straight game as the Blackhawks fell to Mount Horeb, 2-0, in a nonconference game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
“They (Mount Horeb) are a traditional Badger North powerhouse,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We played right with them the entire night. I was so happy with our effort. The kids played hard from the opening tap.”
Landon Zorn finished with two shots on goals for the Blackhawks.
“Landon Zorn was an issue for them all night,” Lovejoy said. “He had several very good opportunities that he either just missed or their keeper cleaned up.”
The loss moves Fort Atkinson to 1-3-1 on the season.
