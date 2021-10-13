DEFOREST — Forward Owen Kramar scored twice for DeForest in a 4-1 home win over the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team in a Badger Conference crossover game on Tuesday.
The Norskies (11-2-3 overall) led 2-0 at halftime after a 13th minute goal by midfielder Owen Thoms and a 33rd minute goal by Kramar.
Fort sophomore striker/midfielder Arion Dommerhausen scored unassisted at the 42:50 mark to make it a 2-1 game. Kramar then scored off forward Blake Olson’s assist in the 45th and forward Malik Victorine netted a goal in the 60th for the final margin.
The Blackhawks, who lost the prior meeting against DeForest 1-0 at home on Sept. 14, conclude the regular season 7-6-2 overall and 4-4-0 in league games, placing second in the Southeast Badger Conference.
“The first half was very crisply played by both sides,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We allowed two goals on corner kick set plays. We need to mark and clear much better than we did tonight. I thought we passed the ball very well tonight and on the artificial turf our players up top showed some creativity we haven’t seen much this season.
“Arion got us on the board in the early second half with a wonderful finish on a through ball. We had a couple of additional opportunities with a foul in the box that was not called as well as a hand ball in the box that was missed. It easily could have been 3-3 but that was not super important tonight.
“Seeding for the playoffs has already happened so staying sharp as a team, staying healthy and building some momentum were the most important things tonight. I believe we accomplished all three things. We are really looking forward to playing Burlington in the playoffs.”
The Blackhawks are the eighth seed in their WIAA Division 2 bracket and host ninth-seeded Burlington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal.
DEFOREST 4, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort 0 1 — 1
DeForest 2 2 — 4
First half: D — Owen Thoms, 12:34; Owen Kramar, 32:56.
Second half: FA — Dommerhausen, 42:50; D — Kramar (Blake Olson), 44:08; Malik Victorine, 59:58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.