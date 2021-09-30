MONONA — The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team fell to host Monona Grove 3-1 in a Badger-East Conference game on Thursday.

MG’s Jordan Davis-Traller scored unassisted in the fifth minute. In the second half, Nate Haberli scored off an assist by Milo Kohl in the 43rd minute and added an unassisted score in the 56th minute.

Fort senior midfielder Jack Calloway scored off a penalty kick in the 64th minute.

Blackhawk sophomore keeper Payton Wiesen made 11 saves.

Fort, which hosts Waunakee on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., is now 7-4-2 overall and 4-2-0 in league games.

