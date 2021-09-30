Boys soccer: Silver Eagles topple Blackhawks 3-1 Sep 30, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONONA — The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team fell to host Monona Grove 3-1 in a Badger-East Conference game on Thursday.MG’s Jordan Davis-Traller scored unassisted in the fifth minute. In the second half, Nate Haberli scored off an assist by Milo Kohl in the 43rd minute and added an unassisted score in the 56th minute.Fort senior midfielder Jack Calloway scored off a penalty kick in the 64th minute.Blackhawk sophomore keeper Payton Wiesen made 11 saves.Fort, which hosts Waunakee on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., is now 7-4-2 overall and 4-2-0 in league games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
