Mount Horeb junior forward Nate Thompson had a hat trick in a 3-0 victory over the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team on Senior Night at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium Tuesday.
The Vikings, who are 8-1-3 overall, have won five straight games and are seventh-ranked in Division 3 Coaches Poll, got on the board in the 15th minute when Thompson found the corner of the goal. Thompson added goals in the 18th and 53rd minutes.
Fort (7-3-2 overall) got outshot 6-3 and keeper Jackson Klitzke made eight saves.
"They are a well-coached team that plays well together," Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. "We were a step behind all night. Thompson had all three goals, but he was not a one man show. The Mount Horeb team played a very organized back line. By far and away the best back four we have seen all year. We had about three really good chances tonight to put a ball in the net, but we did not capitalize on our opportunities.
"I thought we played hard, but we need to be much better at not having physical or mental breakdowns if we want to advance in the tournament. Our last four games are going to be tough, but that’s how you know where you are as a team. You can’t think your the best until you play and compete against the best."
The Blackhawks travel to face Monona Grove on Thursday.
