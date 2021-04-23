WAUNAKEE — The Waunakee boys soccer team scored four goals in the first half and added three more in the second for good measure, taking down Fort Atkinson, 7-0, in a nonconference game Thursday night.
"Ouch, I think that describes our night pretty well," Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. "Waunakee is one of the best teams in the state and they are a D1 team so I knew we were going to have our hands full."
The Blackhawks were coming into the game without five varsity players and had three pulled due to injuries during the contest.
Four different players for the Warriors scored goals on Thursday.
