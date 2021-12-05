MILTON -- The Fort Atkinson boys swim team finished third, scoring 333 points, at Saturday's eight-team Tom Lieder Invitational held at Milton High School.
Beloit Memorial won with 440 points.
"We had a fantastic meet overall," Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. "It was great to see our boys dropping time after a very difficult week of training. Our 200 medley and 200 free relay were able to improve on their season best and our 200 free with a few new faces was able to hold their own. All three of our relays were able to place in the top three at today's meet. Out of our 22 individual swims, 20 were season bests. Our boys are finally getting back into swimming shape after the offseason."
Fort's 200-yard medley relay of senior Logan Recob and juniors Dan Krapfl, Kade Eske and Ethan Larson placed third in 1 minute, 59.31 seconds. Junior Charlie Schenck, Larson, Eske and Recob took third in the 200 free relay in 1:44.06. The team's 400 free relay of freshman Peyton Godfrey, sophomore Evan Zachgo, Schenck and Krapfl took third in 4:09.29.
In the 50 free, Recob finished third in :25.45, Larson was fourth in :25.48 and Eske took seventh in :26.11. In the 100 free, Recob was third (:58.65) and Krapfl took fourth (:58.65). Larson was also fourth in the 100 fly (1:02.11).
Schenck took third in the 200 free (2:07.17) and fifth in the 500 free (6:11.76). Junior Mason Marowsky was fourth in the 100 breast (1:20.30) and Eske took fifth (1:23.92). Godfrey was fifth in the 100 IM (1:12.74) and junior Jack Jonas with eighth (1:15.80). Godfrey finished sixth in the 100 back in 1:11.60 and Krapfl was eighth in 1:14.52.
"Three boys who really stood out today were Recob, Larson, and Schenck," Hill said. "Logan was able to place top three in both the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as being part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Larson was another top performer today. He was right behind Logan in the 50 free and was able to place fourth in the 100 fly, going from a 1:06 mid to a 1:02 as well as being a part of the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relay. Finally was Schenck, who PR'd in the 200 freestyle while placing third and was able to turn right around after his 500 freestyle and turn in a solid time on our 200 freestyle relay. Our final top three performers were our 400 freestyle relay of Krapfl, Zachgo, Godfrey and Schenck."
Fort hosts Monona Grove on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
EAGLEJAYS TAKE 4TH
Jefferson/Cambridge's team scored 177 points to place fourth.
Patrick Rogers won the 100-yard butterfly in :59.96 seconds and took fifth in the 100 back (1:09.87).
In the 100 breast, Perry Thompson finished sixth in 1:27.28 and Ian Terrone placed eighth in 1:31.99.
J/C's 200-yard medley relay of Andrew Gee, Terrone, Rogers and Thompson placed fourth in 2:12.55.
Brady Gehring took seventh in the 200 free (2:18.16) and Gee was ninth (2:30.21).
The EagleJays host a triangular at JHS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
WHIPPETS FINISH 7TH
Whitewater's swim team took seventh with 106 points.
Tyler Arnett was second in the 500 free in 5:32.10. Jack Hefty was sixth in the 100 free (1:01.52) and eighth in the 50 free (:26.84).
Team scores: Beloit Memorial 440, Milton 424, Fort Atkinson 333, Jefferson/Cambridge 177, Delavan-Darien 115, Platteville/Lancaster 113, Whitewater 106, Milton B team 94.
