ELKHORN — It was all Elks Thursday as Elkhorn finished first in every event and earned a 109-61 nonconference dual victory over the visiting Fort Atkinson boys swim team.
The closest the Blackhawks got to individual wins came from Dan Krapfl (2 minutes, 19.26 seconds) in the 200-meter freestyle and Ethan Larson (5:06.16) in the 400-meter freestyle.
ELKHORN 109, FORT ATKINSON 61
200 medley relay — Elkhorn (Tyler Bestland, Jake Dahlgren, Dylan Brandt, Jake Mnuk), 2:10.51. 200 free — Mark Ambrose (E) 2:17.82. 200 IM — Dahlgren 2:38.89. 50 free — Jeffrey Meersman (E) 26.92. 100 fly — Beau Hanson (E) 1:10.57. 100 free — Meersman 59.70. 300 free — Ambrose 5:04.83. 200 free relay — Elkhorn (Dahlgren, Ambrsoe, Hanson, Meersman) 1:15.79. 100 back — Bestland 1:09.79. 100 breaststroke — Dahlgren 1:21.94. 400 free relay — Elkhorn (RJ Moos, Hanson, Bestland, Ambrose) 4:26.40.
