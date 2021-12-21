Fort Atkinson’s boys swim team defeated visiting Elkhorn 84-65 in a nonconference dual at FAHS on Tuesday.
Fort’s 200-yard medley relay of freshman Peyton Godfrey, junior Kade Eske and seniors Mason Marowsky and Preston Whitcomb won in 2 minutes, 11.92 seconds. The 200 free relay of Eske, Marowsky, junior Daniel Krapfl and senior Logan Recob won in 1:46.07. The 400 free relay of Krapfl, Recob, Godfrey and junior Charlie Schenck won in 3:57.74.
Eske won the 50 free in :25.38 and the 100 breast (1:19.27).
Schenck won the 200 free in 2:06.48 and the 500 free (5:48.03).
Junior Jack Jonas won the 200 IM in 2:47.04.
Recob took second in the 100 free in :59.96, Krapfl placed second in the 100 fly in 1:07.25 and Godfrey was second in the 100 back in 1:09.78.
“Tonight, we were able to get our first dual win of the season,” Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. “We had a fantastic night in the water. Out of 33 individual swims, 20 of them were season bests. We were able to claim victories in all three relays as well.
“We were led by Charlie Schenck who was able to earn victories in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, Kade Eske who was victorious in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Logan Recob who was able to earn to second places as well as swimming two solid legs on the freestyle relays and Daniel Krafl who was second in the 100 fly and like Recob was a huge part of our freestyle relay swim.”
The Blackhawks compete at the Sauk Prairie Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.
