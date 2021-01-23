The Blackhawk boys swim team picked up a win and loss at a home tripledual versus Watertown and Oregon Friday at Fort Atkinson High School.

Fort Atkinson defeated Watertown, 89-80, but fell to Oregon, 114-56. Oregon also topped Watertown, 110-60. 

Dan Krapfl and Brandon Yang both earned runner-up finishes for the Blackhawks. Krapfl placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 4.07 seconds. The first-place time came in at 2:03.85. Yang took home the second-best time in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:05.59. 

