The Blackhawk boys swim team picked up a win and loss at a home tripledual versus Watertown and Oregon Friday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Fort Atkinson defeated Watertown, 89-80, but fell to Oregon, 114-56. Oregon also topped Watertown, 110-60.
Dan Krapfl and Brandon Yang both earned runner-up finishes for the Blackhawks. Krapfl placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 4.07 seconds. The first-place time came in at 2:03.85. Yang took home the second-best time in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:05.59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.