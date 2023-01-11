Boys swim: Fort Atkinson edged by Watertown nateg Jan 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERTOWN -- Fort Atkinson's boys swim team lost 88-82 to host Watertown in a Badger East dual on Tuesday.The Blackhawks claimed three events.Senior Ethan Larson won the 50-yard freestyle by half a second in :24.32 seconds and finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.04).Senior Jack Schepp won the 100 breaststroke by over three and a half seconds in 1:11.The 200 relay of junior Hayden Kincaid and seniors Dan Krapfl, Schenck and Larson won by over three seconds in 1:40. Sophomore Peyton Godfrey finished second in the 100 free in :57.48 and the 100 back (1:07).Senior Charlie Schenck took second in the 200 free in 2:02 and the 500 free (5:52)Fort competes at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
