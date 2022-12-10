Fort 6th at home meet
Fort Atkinson's boys swim team placed sixth with 144 points at the Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday at FAHS.

Fort's 200-yard freestyle relay of junior Hayden Kincaid and seniors Kade Eske, Charlie Schenck and Ethan Larson placed fifth in a season-best time of 1 minute, 39.67 seconds. The same quartet placed seventh in the 400 free relay in a season-best time of 3:41.91.

