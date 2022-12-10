Fort Atkinson's boys swim team placed sixth with 144 points at the Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday at FAHS.
Fort's 200-yard freestyle relay of junior Hayden Kincaid and seniors Kade Eske, Charlie Schenck and Ethan Larson placed fifth in a season-best time of 1 minute, 39.67 seconds. The same quartet placed seventh in the 400 free relay in a season-best time of 3:41.91.
"At the end of a very long week that consisted of three meets in six days, the boys capped it off with their best performance as a team overall so far this season," Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. "It may not have been our highest finish as a team, but it was definitely our best meet so far. Out of our 34 individual swims, 26 of them were season-bests.
"Individually we were led by Ethan Larson, who had our highest individual finish in the 50 free, where he placed seventh in :23.92 then followed it up with an eighth place finish in the 100 fly (1:02.22). Next up was Charlie Schenck, who was ninth in the 200 free (2:01.85) and placed eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:48.70)."
Fort competes at Monona Grove on Tuesday.
EAGLEJAYS 12TH
The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team scored 34 points to place 12th.
Roman Leto was 10th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 13.59 seconds and took 12th in the 50 freestyle (:24.86). The 200 free relay of Jon Ellifson, Willem Reese, Brady Gehring and Leto placed 10th (1:45.97).
J/C faces Edgerton/Evansville in a dual at Cambridge High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Team scores: Sun Prairie East 420, McFarland 404, Lake Geneva Badger Co-Op 265, Monona Grove 198, Oregon 182, Fort Atkinson 144, Watertown 133, Baraboo 126, Mount Horeb 117, DeForest 107, Edgewood 40, Jefferson/Cambridge 34.
