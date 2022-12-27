PRAIRIE DU SAC—Fort Atkinson’s boys swim team placed sixth at Tuesday’s Sauk Prairie Invitational.
The Blackhawks scored 190.5 points and had six finishes in the top six places or better.
Ethan Larson placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in :24.14 seconds and took sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.93).
Charlie Schenck placed fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:02 and got eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:47).
The 400 relay of Dan Krapfl, Eli Burhans, Jack Schepp and Peyton Godfrey placed fifth in 3:24. The 100 free relay of Kade Eske, Schepp, Krapfl and Schenck finished fifth in :49.10. The 200 medley relay of Godfrey, Schepp, Larson and Eske placed sixth in 1:52.
“We took sixth place, which is right where we expected competing against Division 1 teams,” Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said.
“I was unsure of how the boys would respond to being out of the water for four days from weather, but they exceeded expectations. We had 12 PRs. That included decent time drops from Dan Krapfl in his 200 freestyle, Jack Schepp in his 100 breaststroke and Jake Sukow in his 100 backstroke.”
Fort faces Milton on Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
Team scores: Verona 522, McFarland 427.5, Waunakee 282, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 257, Monona Grove 199, Fort Atkinson 190.5, Mount Horeb 132, Milton 128, Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine/Pewaukee 74, Edgewood 39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.