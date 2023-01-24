DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson's boys swim team won its final dual of the season, 102-68, at DeForest on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks placed first in seven events.
The 200-yard medley relay of Peyton Godfrey, Jack Schepp, Ethan Larson and Kade Eske won by nearly seven seconds with a season-best time of 1 minute, 50 seconds. The 400 freestyle relay of Charlie Schenck, Dan Krapfl, Eske and Larson won by five and a half seconds in 3:38, which was a season best.
The 200 free relay of Larson, Schenck, Hayden Kincaid and Eske took first by three seconds in 1:39.
Schenck won the 500 freestyle by 12 seconds in 5:52.
Godfrey claimed the 100 backstroke by half a second in a season-best time of 1:06.
Eske won the 50 freestyle in :24.67, just missing a season-best time, and Kincaid was second (:25.11).
Larson won the 100 butterfly by five seconds in :59.58.
"We had our best overall meet of the year," Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. "Larson was able to break a minute for the first time in the 100 fly, which was great to see his time consistently drop. It's great to see our 200 free relay's consistent improvement at this point in the season. Godfrey was able to outkick his opponent in the 100 backstroke too."
Fort competes at the Small School State Invitational at Shorewood High School on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.
