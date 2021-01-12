Senior Noah Frame came away with a pair of individual runner-up finishes as the Fort Atkinson boys swim team was defeated by Janesville Craig, 94-76, in a nonconference dual Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Frame was one of five swimmers for the Blackhawks to earn an individual second-place finish on Tuesday. Frame finished second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:29.74. In the 100-yard backstroke, Frame clocked in second at 1:09.48.
In the first individual event of the dual, sophomore Dan Krapfl swam to a runner-up finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Krapfl touched the final wall at 2:07.16. In the 50-yard freestyle, junior Logan Recob placed second with a time of 25.88. The next event sophomore Josh Larson fell 0.5 seconds short of a first-place finish, clocking in at 1:07.54 in the 100-yard butterfly. The top time came in at 1:07.04.
Sophomore Charlie Schenck earned second place in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:55.89. Fellow sophomore Kade Eske finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:21.61. First place timed in at 1:20.91.
