Fort Atkinson’s boys tennis team fell to visiting Watertown 7-0 in a Badger Conference dual on Thursday.

Fort hosts a quadrangular today starting at 3 p.m.

WATERTOWN 7, FORT ATKINSON 0

Singles

No. 1 — Dylan Geske (W) def. Cameron Bethard (FA) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Owen Harris (W) def. Caleb Fast (FA) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 — Trevor Bird (W) def. Aiden Frey (FA) 6-0, 6-0

4 — Jackson Barta (W) def. Ayden Dale (FA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Whitcomb/Meacham (FA) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Sean Kelliher/Owen Zingler (W) def. Tamblyn/Lemke (FA) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 — Gavin Schlender/Jameson Stocks (W) win by default

Load comments