BOYS TENNIS Boys tennis: Blackhawks fall to Norskies Apr 27, 2022 DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's boys tennis team fell to host DeForest 6-1 in a Badger Conference dual on Tuesday.The Blackhawks' lone point came from the No. 1 doubles flight, where Spencer Whitcomb and Andrew Meacham defeated Trey Christianson and Michael Szudor 6-2, 6-3.Fort hosts Watertown at Rock River Park on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.DEFOREST 6,FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1Singles:No. 1 - Owen Horton, DE FOREST HIGH def. JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-1No. 2 - Phillip McCloskey, DE FOREST HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1No. 3 - Hadley Jones, DE FOREST HIGH def. CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-0No. 4 - Tyler Machotka, DE FOREST HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0Doubles:No. 1 - SPENCER WHITCOMB, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - ANDREW MEACHAM, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Trey Christianson, DE FOREST HIGH - Michael Szudor, DE FOREST HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3No. 2 - Oliver Anderson, DE FOREST HIGH - Braden Kaste, DE FOREST HIGH def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0No. 3 - Michael Martinelli, DE FOREST HIGH - Kallo Wahmhoff, DE FOREST HIGH def. DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 2-0 , 2-0
