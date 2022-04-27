DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's boys tennis team fell to host DeForest 6-1 in a Badger Conference dual on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks' lone point came from the No. 1 doubles flight, where Spencer Whitcomb and Andrew Meacham defeated Trey Christianson and Michael Szudor 6-2, 6-3.

Fort hosts Watertown at Rock River Park on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

DEFOREST 6,

FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Owen Horton, DE FOREST HIGH def. JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2 - Phillip McCloskey, DE FOREST HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 - Hadley Jones, DE FOREST HIGH def. CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-0

No. 4 - Tyler Machotka, DE FOREST HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - SPENCER WHITCOMB, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - ANDREW MEACHAM, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Trey Christianson, DE FOREST HIGH - Michael Szudor, DE FOREST HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3

No. 2 - Oliver Anderson, DE FOREST HIGH - Braden Kaste, DE FOREST HIGH def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Michael Martinelli, DE FOREST HIGH - Kallo Wahmhoff, DE FOREST HIGH def. DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 2-0 , 2-0

Load comments