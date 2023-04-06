Fort opens tennis season with victory

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team opened its season with a 4-3 victory over Portage at Rock River Park on Thursday.

The Blackhawks won three of the four singles flights. Emmet Fettig (No. 2 flight) won 6-1, 6-2, Caleb Fast (No. 3) won 6-4, 6-3 and Ayden Dale (No. 4) earned a 6-2, 6-2 win.

