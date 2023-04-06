Boys tennis: Fort Atkinson/Cambridge opens season with 4-3 win over Portage nateg Apr 6, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team opened its season with a 4-3 victory over Portage at Rock River Park on Thursday.The Blackhawks won three of the four singles flights. Emmet Fettig (No. 2 flight) won 6-1, 6-2, Caleb Fast (No. 3) won 6-4, 6-3 and Ayden Dale (No. 4) earned a 6-2, 6-2 win.Calvin Tamblyn and Will Lemke, the Fort/Cambridge No. 1 doubles team, rallied to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.The Blackhawks host Monroe in the Badger Challenge on Tuesday.FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 4, PORTAGE 3SinglesNo. 1 - Owen Benck, PORTAGE def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson 6-1 , 6-2No. 2 - EMMET FETTIG, Fort Atkinson def. River Meierdirk, PORTAGE, 6-1 , 6-2No. 3 - CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson def. PAYTON SHIRLEY, PORTAGE, 6-4 , 6-3No. 4 - AYDEN DALE, Fort Atkinson def. LUKE ZADJA, PORTAGE, 6-2 , 6-2DoublesNo. 1 - CALVIN TAMBLYN/WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson, def. Enzo Rostamo/Grady Saalsaa 3-6 , 6-4 , 10-4No. 2 - GARRETT CRAWFORD/JAVIER MOYOTL-HERNANDEZ, PORTAGE def. LANGDON ESKE/BRENT LIVIERI 6-3, 6-2No. 3 - JACKSON RYAN/DAVID WILLIAMS, PORTAGE def. CONNER TAMBLYN/JAKE ERSTAD 6-0 , 6-4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
