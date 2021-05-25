MONONA — The Fort Atkinson boys tennis team won two of three doubles' matches during a 5-2 Badger South loss to host Monona Grove on Tuesday.
At No. 1 doubles, Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Jimmy Keelty and Eli Schweiger won at No. 2 doubles in three sets at 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.
The Blackhawks nearly swept doubles' play, but Brandon Yang and Cesar Valadez fell in three sets at 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-4 at No. 3 doubles.
Henry Olmos (No. 3 singles) and Logan Hamele (No. 4 singles) both won three games in singles' action for Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.