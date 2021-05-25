MONONA — The Fort Atkinson boys tennis team won two of three doubles' matches during a 5-2 Badger South loss to host Monona Grove on Tuesday.

At No. 1 doubles, Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Jimmy Keelty and Eli Schweiger won at No. 2 doubles in three sets at 6-3, 2-6, 10-5. 

The Blackhawks nearly swept doubles' play, but Brandon Yang and Cesar Valadez fell in three sets at 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-4 at No. 3 doubles. 

Henry Olmos (No. 3 singles) and Logan Hamele (No. 4 singles) both won three games in singles' action for Fort Atkinson. 

